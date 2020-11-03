Gutierrez takes early lead over Annello in EP Council District 2

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Retired city employee Miriam "Judy" Gutierrez continues to lead in City Council District 2 over incumbent Alexsandra Annello.

Gutierrez has 6,681 votes or 47.38 percent.

Annello had 5,257 or 37.28 percent.

James Arthur Campos trailed with 2,163 votes or 15.34 percent.

Annello, a native of Boston, won a runoff election against then incumbent Jim Tolbert in 2017.

District 2 consists largely of Central El Paso.

Gutierrez is a retired city employee who served as an assistant or chief of staff for the last four District 4 representatives.

Campos twice ran for mayor of Socorro and once for El Paso Council District 1 in 2003.