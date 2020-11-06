State court rejects request to halt El Paso County Judge’s shutdown order, says it is valid

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A state court has refused to halt El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's recently mandated two-week shutdown of nonessential activities and businesses due to Covid-19.

34th District Court Judge William Moody upheld the validity of the order for now in a ruling delivered Friday via a video posted to YouTube.

Moody cited historical precedent in making his decision. He noted that during the last major pandemic, the Spanish flu of 1918-1919, there were "various and different ways" the crisis was handled by individual cities and counties across Texas.

Each "developed their own unique responses to the deadly flu," Moody said, adding that local "orders varied depending on the severity of that deadly flu" in particular areas.

A group of restaurant operators and the Texas Attorney General's Office had asked Moody for a temporary injunction to stop the shutdown ordered by the county's top elected official.

Those groups told Moody they planned to appeal his decision.

Attorney General Ken Paxton had argued the order was illegal because it goes against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to reopen businesses, while county officials maintained Samaniego had the authority to order the shutdown because the county is facing an emergency situation.