Watch LIVE: Court hearing seeking injunction to halt EP County Judge Samaniego’s shutdown order

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — A court hearing was underway on Wednesday morning as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and several El Paso County restaurant owners are seeking an injunction to block a county order shutting down all non-essential activities for two weeks.

The suit, filed in state court in El Paso, comes in the wake of County Judge Ricardo Samaniego recently ordering the shutdown amid a skyrocketing number of Covid-19 cases that he said were “overwhelming” the county’s medical resources.

In-person dining was among the non-essential activities Samaniego's order targeted. The order also closed bars, gyms, tattoo parlors and nail and hair salons, and directed residents to shelter in place except for essential tasks. Grocery and drug stores, funeral homes, health care services and government activities were among activities deemed essential, as were all election-related activities.

According to the lawsuit filed in the case, the county order violates Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency orders that reopened those targeted activities. Paxton maintains that Abbott's most recent order “explicitly preempts all contradictory local orders,” rendering the county judge's order “invalid and unenforceable.”

In issuing the order, Samaniego had said, “Our hospitals are at capacity, our medical professionals are overwhelmed, and if we don’t respond we will see unprecedented levels of death.” Samaniego, the county's top elected official, assured that county officials had "done everything possible” to avoid shutting down the county's economy.

“We need to build capacity for hospitals, build capacity, to shore up contact tracing and identify hot spots,” he said.

Health officials have blamed the spike on family gatherings, multiple generations living in the same household and younger people going out to congregate.