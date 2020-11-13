‘My Oscar, he is such a good boy’: Mother of Oscar Leeser dies

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Perhaps one of the best known mothers in all of El Paso has passed away.

Mayoral candidate and auto dealer Oscar Leeser announced the death of his mother, Rhoberta, on social media Friday morning.

She was often seen in television ads for his Hyundai dealership - and most recently in ads for his mayoral bid - given her son a ringing endorsement with this famed line: "My Oscar, he is such a good boy."

On Friday, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that I’m sharing the passing of my mother, Rhoberta Leeser. She will be dearly missed by her entire family but we are comforted to know she’s once again with my father. Please keep her in your prayers."