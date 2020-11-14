More than 1,000 turkeys given away at Operation Hope’s drive-thru event

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of cars lined up along Delta Drive Saturday for Operation Hope's annual turkey giveaway.

More than 1,000 turkeys were donated for the event, which is 500 more than last year.

Founder of Operation Hope, Angel Gomez, said the need is apparent: "In talking to some of the people and some of them said they just lost their job a month ago and it's getting pretty hard for them."

Along with the turkeys, other essential food items including eggs, milk, potatoes, canned food and veggies were handed.

"A gentleman had a van of seven, so I thought they were a school, then he goes 'no those are my kids, all 7 of them', he goes 'they were working and they lost their job.'"

The food was donated with the help of several community groups including 42 and You, which raised more than $46,000

Alejandra Chavira, a 42 and You member, said, "The need is really great. What we've been seeing throughout the city is that our food banks are running a little low." She added, "They're really needing groceries and support from out community."

Other groups donating to the effort included Allstate, Walmart and The Rock Faith Center.