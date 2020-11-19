El Paso Children’s Museum shows off design plans for exhibits

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- With construction of the new El Paso Children’s Museum getting underway downtown, officials on Thursday released renderings showing designs for eight different exhibits, with a ninth still to come. (You can watch the entire unveiling in the video player above.)

The museum's board said it worked with the California-based firm Gyroscope Inc. to create "cutting-edge designs — including a 50-foot climber and areas focused on weather, air, water, and sound."

Officials said the award-winning design firm received input from 12 El Paso-area school districts, three universities, and local artists among others to create the newly-unveiled concepts.

The four-story, 70,000-square foot children's museum is being built at 201 W. Main, behind the El Paso Museum of Art and on the west side of the Mills Plaza Parking Garage.

The museum project is a joint effort undertaken by the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso. The museum's construction is being funded, in part, through a bond measure approved by voters back in 2012.

"What's great about this venue is that it is about people and fun, not necessarily 'education’,” said foundation CEO Eric Pearson. "Kids are going to learn through wonder and curiosity, self-directed activities, and a place full of chances to fail or succeed — and then try again, which is the best education possible.”

Groundbreaking for the children's museum took place at a ceremony last month. You can learn more about some of the newly-unveiled exhibits below.