‘She’s one of a kind’: El Paso mourns death of Southwest University founder Yolanda Arriola

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Southwest University founder and CEO Yolanda Arriola has died of a heart attack, her son confirmed in a social media post on Friday morning.

Arriola was one of the most influential Hispanic businesswomen in the Borderland and beyond. In 2016, she was honored as Texas Small Business Person of the Year - the first El Pasoan to claim that recognition in two decades.

While not a native, friends and colleagues said Arriola proudly adopted El Paso as her hometown.

“People here are caring and giving, and have taught me the same,” Arriola told ABC-7's news-gathering partners at El Paso Inc. in a profile two years ago.

It was her strong desire to provide young people in the Borderland with educational opportunities to get ahead in life that led her to first to launch a GED service, and then ultimately motivated Arriola to found Southwest University, which enrolls about 1,700 students annually.

“I am blessed beyond belief because I get to work with people, make a difference, and change peoples’ perception of life,” Arriola had told El Paso Inc. “My goal for students is not just to learn math or anatomy, but to learn that life is worth living.”

El Paso's downtown ballpark, where the minor league Chihuahuas baseball team and the Locomotive soccer team compete, prominently bears the Southwest University name.

Arriola's support of young people in the community also extended to her philanthropic endeavors, which have left a lasting impact.

She was heavily involved in helping organizations such as the Child Crisis Center of El Paso, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and El Paso Children’s Hospital – which received its largest private gift on record from Southwest University.

“She shares her home, family, wealth, everything,” her friend Liz Uribe Sinclair told El Paso Inc. in its profile. “She’s one of a kind. Everybody matters to her because she’s the most approachable kind, genuine human being.”