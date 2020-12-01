Memorial fund set up to honor Southwest University founder Yolanda Arriola

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A memorial fund has been set up to honor the memory of El Paso entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist Yolanda Arriola.

Arriola died last week from a heart attack.

Arriola’s family announced the memorial fund Tuesday in partnership with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

The fund will be used to support charities that benefit and improve the lives of children in the Borderland community.

Arriola founded and served as chief executive officer of Southwest University and helped the institution grow from a career college helping people earn their GEDs to a university that enrolls 1,700 students a year.

She also volunteered with and donated to numerous nonprofit organizations, including the Child Crisis Center, Aoy School, Make-A-Wish Foundation and El Paso Children’s Hospital.

She was named the Texas Small Business Person of the Year in 2016 and was given the El Paso Inc. Woman of Impact award in 2018.

To donate to the fund, visit the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s website.