El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Three people have been transported to the hospital after a possible gas leak at a home in south-central El Paso.

Fire crews were called out to the 6000 block of Jemez about 11 a.m. Saturday, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said.

Fire crews on the scene detected carbon monoxide in the home, the spokesman said.

Investigators and Texas Gas were looking into the cause.