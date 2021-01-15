Animal Services’ director who moved El Paso toward a ‘no kill’ shelter retires after 2 decades

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso’s Animal Services Department is going through a major change.

The city announced that Paula Powell, the director of Animal Services, is retiring. Powell worked for the city for 26 years. She also worked for the Parks Department.

Powell is considered instrumental in El Paso moving toward becoming a no-kill animal shelter. She also was a big proponent of the “Finder to Foster” program, in which people who find a lost or stray animal are encouraged to adopt it themselves.

Powell will be succeeded by Ramon Herrera, who has worked for the city in various roles for about a decade. Herrera will serve as interim director of Animal Services.

Herrera has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Texas State University, a certificate in animal shelter management from the University of the Pacific and has been selected for the Executive Leadership Certification Program from Southern Utah University and the Best Friends Animal Society.