Skip to Content
El Paso
By
New
today at 5:21 pm
Published 6:45 pm

Animal Services’ director who moved El Paso toward a ‘no kill’ shelter retires after 2 decades

Paula Powell-Kitten
City of El Paso
Paula Powell is shown with one of the many animals she's saved.
Ramon Herrera
City of El Paso
Incoming El Paso Animal Service Director Ramon Herrera poses with a shelter puppy.

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso’s Animal Services Department is going through a major change.

The city announced that Paula Powell, the director of Animal Services, is retiring. Powell worked for the city for 26 years. She also worked for the Parks Department.

Powell is considered instrumental in El Paso moving toward becoming a no-kill animal shelter. She also was a big proponent of the “Finder to Foster” program, in which people who find a lost or stray animal are encouraged to adopt it themselves.

Powell will be succeeded by Ramon Herrera, who has worked for the city in various roles for about a decade. Herrera will serve as interim director of Animal Services.

Herrera has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Texas State University, a certificate in animal shelter management from the University of the Pacific and has been selected for the Executive Leadership Certification Program from Southern Utah University and the Best Friends Animal Society.

News

David Burge

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content