No injuries in east El Paso vacant building explosion

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department is investigating an explosion that they say resulted in no injuries Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:50 p.m. at 6100 Montana, according to a fire dispatch supervisor. She said the explosion happened in an empty building.

When an ABC-7 photographer arrived on scene after 6 p.m., there was broken glass surrounding the parking lot of the businesses.

No other information was immediately available.

(ABC-7 Photographer Dre Vasquez contributed to this report.)