El Paso Zoo to reopen to the public on Feb. 10 after being closed since start of pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso plans to reopen the El Paso Zoo to the public on Feb. 10, officials confirmed to ABC-7 on Wednesday.

It has been closed to visitors since March 18 of last year when the pandemic started. The city shut down the zoo at the time along with animal services, recreation centers, libraries and museums in an effort to reduce group gatherings and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials recently acknowledged that the zoo's closure had created a significant financial burden for the city. That's because the animals still had to be cared for, but there were no revenues from zoo admission fees to offset those costs.

In a statement issued later Wednesday afternoon, the city indicated the decision to reopen the El Paso Zoo came with the support of the El Paso Department of Public Health.

“While the city continues our fight against Covid-19, we are also aware of the stress caused by the pandemic,” said Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome. “Quality of Life services such as our Zoo are important to the well-being of our community, and we want to be responsive to providing care and service for our community.”

When it reopens on Feb. 10, the zoo's hours of operation will be:

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Closed Monday and Tuesday

The city statement also outlined the following additional information about the reopening...