El Paso to offer curbside library service at 8 branches as of Feb. 1

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso plans to resume offering curbside services at eight library branches starting Feb. 1, officials announced on Wednesday.

The restart of library services comes on the heels on an announcement by the city that it was also going to reopen the El Paso Zoo to the public next month.

Libraries across the city have been shut down since March 18 of last year when the pandemic started. The city closed libraries at the time along with the zoo, animal services, recreation centers and museums in an effort to reduce group gatherings and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the city indicated the decision to restart curbside library service came with the support of the El Paso Department of Public Health.

“While the city continues our fight against Covid-19, we are also aware of the stress caused by the pandemic,” said Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome. “Quality of Life services such as the libraries and our Zoo are important to the well-being of our community, and we want to be responsive to providing care and service for our community.”

The city statement also outlined the following additional information about the resumption of library curbside service...