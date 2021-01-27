El Paso to offer curbside library service at 8 branches as of Feb. 1
EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso plans to resume offering curbside services at eight library branches starting Feb. 1, officials announced on Wednesday.
The restart of library services comes on the heels on an announcement by the city that it was also going to reopen the El Paso Zoo to the public next month.
Libraries across the city have been shut down since March 18 of last year when the pandemic started. The city closed libraries at the time along with the zoo, animal services, recreation centers and museums in an effort to reduce group gatherings and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the city indicated the decision to restart curbside library service came with the support of the El Paso Department of Public Health.
“While the city continues our fight against Covid-19, we are also aware of the stress caused by the pandemic,” said Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome. “Quality of Life services such as the libraries and our Zoo are important to the well-being of our community, and we want to be responsive to providing care and service for our community.”
The city statement also outlined the following additional information about the resumption of library curbside service...
"Beginning Monday, February 1, Library customers will be allowed to pick up materials via the curbside service. The contactless service will be offered at the Richard Burges, Irving Schwartz and Dorris Van Doren branches. Materials must be reserved ahead of time by visiting the library’s online catalog at elpasolibrary.org or by calling the specific location.
The department will also provide mobile curbside service via the Bookmobile at the Memorial Park, Clardy Fox, Sergio Troncoso, Armijo and Judge Marquez branches. The Bookmobile service is also contactless, and no one will be allowed in the Bookmobile. Materials must be reserved ahead of time by calling the Bookmobile at (915) 212-0600 or online at elpasolibrary.org.
Borrowed materials may be returned at five library locations every Friday beginning February 5. The locations include the Main, Richard Burges, Esperanza Moreno, and Dorris Van Dorn Libraries, as well as the Bookmobile’s Friday stop at the Armijo Library.
Curbside service will vary slightly at each library branch, so visitors are encouraged to follow the posted signage. All wait times for holds may be longer than usual. The libraries will quarantine materials for 96 hours (4 days) and clean all materials before they are re-shelved and available for checkout. In addition, any fines due to the library can be paid online. For more library information, visit elpasolibrary.org."
Comments