El Paso’s Catholic Diocese to allow funeral masses to resume

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Catholic Diocese of El Paso announced Wednesday that it will lift some of its pandemic restrictions to allow for funeral masses and vigils to resume.

Bishop Mark Seitz said the diocese had worked with local funeral homes to develop safety measures that include limits on the number of attendees and mask requirements.

The capacity limits being put in place are 75 people for a funeral mass and 25 attending a burial.

Diocese officials said those considered to be high-risk individuals and the elderly should avoid attending in-person and instead watch online streams of funeral services that will be provided by churches and funeral homes.