Woman falls down maintenance shaft, hurt at El Paso donuts shop

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 23-year-old woman was injured Friday afternoon when she fell into a hole described as a "maintenance shaft" at a donuts shop.

El Paso firefighters had to rescue the woman and pull her out of the hole at Dapper Doughnut, located in the Fountains at Farah shopping complex.

Paramedics stabilized and then transported to a hospital; the extent of her injuries weren't immediately known but officials said they weren't life-threatening.

It also wasn't clear whether she was an employee or a customer at the business.

Other details surrounding exactly what happened weren't available later Friday afternoon.