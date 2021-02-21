Socorro residents cooking out notice neighbor’s home go up in flames

El Paso

SOCORRO, Texas -- Firefighters battled a Socorro blaze Sunday afternoon that sent smoke into the sky as flames shot up through the roof of a home.

At least eight fire units responded to the house fire at 431 Valle los Coronados.

Neighbors who live across the street were cooking out in their yard when they noticed the smoke and flames and called authorities.

A fire marshal was at the scene to investigate the cause of that blaze.

The young couple who owned the home were in tears as they sat across the street with their dog on a leash watching as the roof caved in. They told ABC-7 they had purchased the home using a first-time buyer program.