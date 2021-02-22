4-year-old El Paso boy badly hurt after falling out home window
EL PASO, Texas -- A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from a second-story window of a west El Paso home on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 320 block of Resler Ridge, in a neighborhood near Coronado High School.
A fire department spokesman said the hurt boy was taken to El Paso Children's Hospital in serious condition.
No further details were immediately available.
