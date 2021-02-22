Skip to Content
4-year-old El Paso boy badly hurt after falling out home window

Home in west El Paso where a boy fell out a second-floor window.

EL PASO, Texas -- A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from a second-story window of a west El Paso home on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 320 block of Resler Ridge, in a neighborhood near Coronado High School.

A fire department spokesman said the hurt boy was taken to El Paso Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No further details were immediately available.

