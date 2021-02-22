Lawyers accuse El Paso County of ‘intentionally misleading’ public about downtown historic district

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Kemp Smith law office has drafted a letter to downtown El Paso property owners, who are located in a proposed historic district, accusing El Paso County of not being transparent with the public in their efforts to create the historic district.

The letter states, "the County, or some of its elected officials, have been intentionally misleading people about the hidden purposed behind the effort to create the historic district."

The letter, penned over the weekend, also claims there is a key reason the county is refusing to remove the planned multi-purpose performing arts center - also commonly known as the arena project - from the downtown historic footprint.

Once the properties are included in the National Register of Historic Places, anyone -- whether they live in El Paso or not, have any stake on the property or not -- can enter a claim for them to be named State Antiquities Landmark, the lawyers contend. Any demolitions to build the arena, the lawyers added, could then be hampered.

There was no immediate response from the county to the letter, which can be viewed in its entirety below. This article will be updated should county officials respond.