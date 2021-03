El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a City of El Paso collection site for recyclables and trash on the east side, forcing its closure to the public.

Smoke could be seen rising from the site, located at 3510 Confederate Drive.

A trash truck caught fire at the site, officials said. As a result, the site - which would normally be open until 4 p.m. - was closed until further notice.