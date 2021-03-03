El Paso Catholic church capacity limits, mask requirement to remain despite Texas changes

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The Catholic diocese of El Paso announced Wednesday that it will continue restrictions at churches on the number of people allowed to attend masses despite a lifting of state mandates.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz said churches would remain limited to a

maximum of 25% of their capacity for masses and other events. He added that social distancing and face masks would also still be required in all church facilities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced that as of March 10 all businesses and other entities could operate at 100% capacity - and he was also dropping the statewide mask requirement.

"Some have asked whether, based upon these changes, there will be a change to the practices that have been mandated in our church facilities at this time. The short answer is no! The protocols we have established were intended to collaborate with State and local practices, but were not undertaken under the direction of these entities," Seitz explained in a statement.

The bishop also indicated funerals would remain subject to capacity limits of 75 people for a funeral mass and 25 attending a burial that were unveiled last month.