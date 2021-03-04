Central El Paso brush fire burns amid windy conditions
EL PASO, Texas -- Amid windy conditions Thursday afternoon, firefighters battled a brush fire in central El Paso.
The mid-level fire broke out in the 3900 block of Rosa Avenue, which contains a mix of homes and businesses.
Firefighters responded to it just after 2:30 p.m. and reported they had largely knocked the fire down by about 3 p.m.
As fire crews checked for hotpots, they said it appeared no buildings were damaged by the brush fire and no injuries had occurred.
It wasn't immediately known what ignited the fire.
