El Paso
Four Covid-19 deaths reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso health officials announced four more deaths related to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Of those deaths, officials say all victims had underlying health conditions. The youngest was a man in his 50s and the oldest was a man in his 90s.

The death toll rises to 2,364 in El Paso, with 137 deaths under investigation.

The city also announced 148 new cases and four additional delayed results. A total of 2,149 cases remain active in El Paso.

