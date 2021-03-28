Skip to Content
El Paso
Motorcyclist seriously injured in second east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas - A person driving a motorcycle was seriously injured in a second crash on Sunday evening in east El Paso.

A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department confirmed the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. near El Paso Drive and Silverio Street. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

  1. Drove down 1-10 today after work. 3pm. Kids racing all over I-10 and NOT A COP IN SIGHT . This is every weekend after hours. Not one!!!! But come 8-5pm Monday thru Friday and one in every corner ticketing thr working class.

