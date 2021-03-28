Motorcyclist seriously injured in second east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas - A person driving a motorcycle was seriously injured in a second crash on Sunday evening in east El Paso.
A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department confirmed the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. near El Paso Drive and Silverio Street. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say no other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Drove down 1-10 today after work. 3pm. Kids racing all over I-10 and NOT A COP IN SIGHT . This is every weekend after hours. Not one!!!! But come 8-5pm Monday thru Friday and one in every corner ticketing thr working class.
Bullshit! Being a cop is NOT AN 8-5pm job Monday thru Friday!!!!!!!!!!