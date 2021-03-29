ABC-7 partners with El Paso Catholic Diocese for Holy Week services online & on-air
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 is proud to partner with the El Paso Catholic Diocese to bring you live coverage of the Chrism Mass along with the Easter Triduum, which are the most sacred days in the Catholic calendar.
ABC-7 will be live-streaming the Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday ceremonies on KVIA.com.
You can watch the culminating Easter Sunday Mass live on both ABC-7 KVIA television and KVIA.com.
Here's the schedule:
(You can watch all of these LIVE when they happen in the video player at the top of this article.)
Monday at 6:30 p.m. - Chrism Mass
Thursday at 7 p.m. - Holy Thursday Mass
Friday at 3 p.m. - Good Friday Service
Saturday at 8:30 p.m. - Easter Vigil Mass
Sunday at 11 a.m. - Easter Sunday Mass (*Also airs on TV on ABC-7*)
