Horizon City woman raising funds for elderly neighbor burned out of mobile home

El Paso

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- An elderly woman's entire mobile home was engulfed in flames earlier this week and was unable to be salvaged.

The mobile home was located in Horizon and the woman, Irene Velasquez, lost everything in last Sunday's blaze.

Her neighbor Monica Garcia witnessed the devastation first-hand and created a GoFundMe page on behalf of Velasquez.

According to Garcia, Velasquez is at a loss and doesn’t know where to begin in rebuilding the home she once had.

Garcia told ABC-7 all proceeds will go towards purchasing another mobile home for Velasquez.

If you wish to contribute, here is the GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/243fde9a.