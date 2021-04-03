El Pasoans asked to follow virus safety protocols at city parks on Easter

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Easter holiday is one of the busiest times for city parks. To keep the festivities safe for everyone, the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is asking El Pasoans to continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Last Easter, parks were closed in order to discourage families from gathering in large groups.

The city said even the though that state mandate has been lifted, it's still important to keep safety protocols in mind.

"This is one way we can ensure this holiday does not bring a spike in our (virus case) numbers," said Ben Fyffe, director of cultural affairs and recreation for the City of El Paso.

The decline in Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks has allowed the city to open up some city facilities, including parks.

The city is asking park-goers to keep a safe distance from other families, wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Officials are also encouraging people to gather with members of your household and of course, not to forget to throw away their trash.

However, not all parks will be open. El Paso County announced that Ascarate Park will be closed on Easter Sunday.