Ascarate Park to be closed for Easter to prevent chance of virus spread

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County is closing Ascarate Park on the Easter Sunday holiday in an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, officials said.

The golf course would remain open for the fourth, officials said, but only for golfers who already have a reserved tee time.

Ascarate Park has been open with limited amenities, such as walking and biking trails, fishing, kayaking, youth field rentals, outdoor courts, skate parks and playgrounds.

Officials said these amenities will be available to the public once again beginning on April 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. They noted that usage of picnic shelters at all county parks remain prohibited.

A full list of restrictions and guidelines for both Ascarate Park and Ascarate Golf Course can be found at epcountyparks.com.