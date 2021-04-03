El Pasoans flock to new Westside Country Club Farmers Market

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After a successful food truck gathering was set up on the corner of Upper Valley and Country Club, a farmers market has now launched in the same area.

The Country Club Farmers Market, located in the River Run Plaza on Country Club Road. ranges from 100 to 130 vendors every Saturday.

Sarah Howton, a vendor with Worthington Farms, described the new market as "amazing," adding: "It's an awesome place to bring your family. We always have a train here and it's just fun there are a lot of unique booths that you can visit."

Nancy Ellowitz, the mother of Micah Ellowitz who owns Cocoa with Grace, said they too are pleased with the market's setup.

"I love being at the farmers market because it's more like a neighborhood community and not the big stores," she explained.

The Country Club Farmers Market is also hosting a night farmers market in the same location with live bands.

If you are interested in being one of the market's vendors all the information you need is at facebook.com/CountryClubFarmersMarket. In order to setup a booth it will cost $25 for the space.