Operation HOPE hosts annual Easter baskets & food giveaway for hundreds of El Pasoans

El Paso

El Paso, Texas -- The Easter holiday was in full effect as Operation HOPE's annual Easter giveaway held Saturday in coordination with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the The Rock Faith Center.

"It's not going to be the same as always. But getting to see the smile on the kids faces is what really matters," said attendee Karla Estrada of this year's Easter celebrations during the pandemic.

Another attendee, Mark Nuñez, said he was happy to finally spend a gathering with his family.

"This year now the coronavirus is kind of going down a little bit with vaccines. It's a little more safer so now we're able to celebrate with more family this year," Nuñez explained. "All my family is vaccinated and my shot is scheduled for next week."

Operation HOPE spent the day giving away food and Easter baskets to over 400 families.

"Maybe we were the miracle in someone's life today. Maybe they were designed to get something for their children or maybe just have something in their cupboards and we were able to do a small part and bless their lives today," said Pastor Eric Hallback, Sr. of The Rock Faith Center.