El Pasoans flock to city parks for Easter – the 1st holiday gatherings in a year

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Easter Sunday brought the sunshine, chocolates and something we haven’t seen very much of this past year - groups of people gathering.

At Braden Aboud Memorial Park on Sunday, hundreds gathered. Large groups stayed in their area, set the grill afire and blasted some music.

Football, cornhole, volleyball and just about every sport you could imagine were also being played in the park.

It was an experience that many park-goers expressed to ABC-7 they were glad to have back.

"We haven't been able to do it, this is the first time,” park visitor Agustin Peters said. “We used to come out every weekend and we haven't done it ever since Covid started."

Peters said it was so nice to see his kids outside with their friends and family after being cooped up for most of the past year.

Peters wasn’t the only one enjoying this return to a little bit of normalcy.

“It's so, so much better,” Irene Romero, another park visitor, said. “We're able to see each other, hug each other, you know we're all vaccinated so just being able to be with our loved ones and family is the best."

El Pasoans that spoke to ABC-7 said they felt comfortable enjoying this Easter Sunday at the park because lots of people are getting vaccinated and cases are lower, but experts keep reminding us that we’re not completely out of the woods yet.

“Let people understand that there’s no zero risk environment,” said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, who serves on the Texas state infectious disease task force. “Everything is a spectrum so choose which risk it is that you want to take.”