El Paso’s Better Business Bureau warns scammers can use vaccine card photos to steal information

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Experts are warning about a new COVID-related concern: people posting vaccine cards online. As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, experts warn against sharing a photos of vaccine cards that might contain personal information.

Individuals receive vaccine cards after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Cards typically contain an individual’s full name, birthday and the location of where they received the shot.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say those pieces of information can help scammers steal your identity or hack your bank account.

“There’s an amazing amount of information that’s being collected on all of us on a day-to-day basis, so we have to get in the habit of just not putting that kind of information out there,” said Marybeth

Stevens, President of the Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte. “Piece by piece it may seem innocous and no big deal, but it’s what they’re putting together collectively that can be really, really dangerous.”

If you have already posted your vaccine card online, Stevens recommends you remove it. If you suspect you have been the victim of a scam, you should contact your bank immediately.

“It’s devastating often from a financial perspective,” she said. “It’s demoralizing and the amount of time and energy that it can take to get these things repaired is enormous, so you just want to do everything you can to avoid the circumstances.”

Stevens recommends keeping social media platforms private. If you are still eager to post the news of your vaccination, consider a status update or a photo that does not include your card.

Another concern with vaccine cards: laminating them. Experts warn you should think twice before laminating. Make sure you have received all necessary vaccine doses first and have created a backup of your card in case it is lost or damaged during the process.