Watch LIVE: Mayor, county judge discuss El Paso’s virus vaccination efforts

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego were set to hold a joint news conference Monday at noon about Covid-19.

"(We) will be discussing the increment of the vaccines in our community and some of the rural efforts that I've been involved in," Samaniego told ABC-7 via text message ahead of the event.

El Paso's two Covid-19 vaccine hubs are getting a combined 17,850 first doses of vaccine this week from the state of Texas — the largest shipment yet.

The City of El Paso's larger allotment amounts to roughly 12,000 vaccine doses, double the amount it usually gets each week. Meantime, University Medical Center's hub - operated by El Paso County - will be getting about 6,000 doses.

