El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso family grows by four new bundles of joy - all at once.

Meet El Paso's newest set of quadruplets, recently born at the Hospitals of Providence Memorial campus.

Proud parents Hector Calderon and Andrea Gonzalez-Cabrera are looking forward to soon taking home their three new sons and daughter: Piero, Andoni, Leonardo and Giovanna.

Hospital officials said the quads are getting bigger and stronger each day as they are cared for currently in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"We are very excited of having them," said Calderon. "We think this will be very difficult, but also very exciting. How they grow, and how they will relate to each other and play. We are looking forward to that."

The couple said they can already tell all of their quadruplets apart.