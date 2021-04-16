Officials defend towing of cars without permits from El Paso public housing complex

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials on Friday defended a decision to tow vehicles without permits from the parking lot of El Paso's Gonzalez Park public housing complex this week.

Some residents whose vehicles were towed complained that the $200 cost to get a vehicle out of the tow yard is a huge strain on the finances of those with fixed or low incomes.

Roman Robles, a spokesperson for the El Paso Housing Authority, told ABC-7 that the requirement for all cars to have a parking permit has been in effect for a decade. The agency hadn't towed any violator vehicles for about a year during the Covid-19 pandemic but is now restarting enforcement efforts.

"It's for safety, the safety of the residents. We don't want people on the property that don't need to be here," Robles said. "We house 40,000 people in El Paso. We want them to be safe."

Robles added that residents can obtain a parking permit for free with proof of registration, insurance and title for their vehicle.