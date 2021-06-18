Skip to Content
Man rescued after falling on rocks at Hueco Tanks

East Mountain at Heuco Tanks State Park near El Paso.
Wikimedia Commons/Brian Stansberry/CC BY 3.0
EL PASO, Texas -- Search crews rescued a man who fell onto some rocks and injured himself at Hueco Tanks State Park near El Paso on Friday afternoon.

First-responders said they were rendering aid after reaching the location of the 30-year-old park visitor; there was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

The distance the man fell was also unknown.

No further details were available.

