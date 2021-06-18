Man rescued after falling on rocks at Hueco Tanks
EL PASO, Texas -- Search crews rescued a man who fell onto some rocks and injured himself at Hueco Tanks State Park near El Paso on Friday afternoon.
First-responders said they were rendering aid after reaching the location of the 30-year-old park visitor; there was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.
The distance the man fell was also unknown.
No further details were available.
great, lets put the story out there then find out what happened