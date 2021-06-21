El Paso deputies search for woman who abandoned healthy dog at hospital and scurried away

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a woman who abandoned her healthy dog by dropping it off at a far east El Paso hospital and scurrying away, officials said Monday.

The incident unfolded Friday at a hospital facility located in the 13400 block of Gateway West Boulevard.

"Hospital staff advised deputies an unknown woman brought the dog into the waiting area claiming there was an obstruction in the dogs’ throat. The woman then returned to her vehicle in a hurry and drove off in her blue passenger vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said in a report on the incident that was accompanied by surveillance images showing the woman and her car.

Authorities said the dog had no medical issue and was in perfectly good health.

Deputies asked that anyone who knows the identity of the woman to call the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or (915) 538-2185.