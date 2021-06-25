El Paso’s 4th and final water park is set to open for the summer

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso officials have now set an opening date for the fourth and final city-operated water park that will operate this summer.

The fiesta-themed Chapoteo Water Park, located at 1225 Giles in the city's Mission Valley, will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

The other three water parks, Lost Kingdom, Camp Cohen and Oasis, launched on a staggered schedule that started on the Memorial Day weekend. All the parks have been greeted with big opening crowd turnouts.

“Each water park opened this summer has brought joy to the children and families of our community,” said El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “The Chapoteo Water Park and the city’s other three water parks are the newest and among the best water park facilities in Texas."

Chapoteo will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features giant water slides, a climbing wall, kiddie pool, lazy river and a leisure pool - along with cabanas and a cafe.

Further information about the city's water parks can be found online at EPWaterParks.com.