Iconic Blue Flame Building to reignite downtown skyline

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday night, the blue flame atop the former El Paso Natural Gas building in downtown El Paso will shine once again.

A grand opening ceremony was held earlier in the day for the re-named Blue Flame Building at 304 Texas Avenue, which is now owned by the Housing Authority of El Paso.

It was a $36 million project to completely redevelop the iconic 18-story building that first opened in 1954. The building was converted from office space into a mixed-use development that features 120 affordable apartments.

The refurbishing project used both tax incentives for historically designated buildings and affordable-housing tax credits, together with private financing.

The blue flame atop of the building is also connected to Accu-weather and will light up depending on weather conditions: "When the flame is blue, no change is due. When the flame is red, warmer weather's ahead. When the flame is gold, cooler weather's foretold. A flickering flame means wind, snow or rain."