1-year-old girl hospitalized after nearly drowning in west El Paso pool

EL PASO, Texas -- A young girl was hospitalized after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a west El Paso home on Wednesday.

The 1-year-old child was rescued about 11:20 a.m. in the 1360 block of Desert Canyon Drive after authorities responded to a drowning call.

First-responders said the girl was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the near-drowning were under investigation by police.

