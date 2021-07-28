1-year-old girl hospitalized after nearly drowning in west El Paso pool
EL PASO, Texas -- A young girl was hospitalized after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a west El Paso home on Wednesday.
The 1-year-old child was rescued about 11:20 a.m. in the 1360 block of Desert Canyon Drive after authorities responded to a drowning call.
First-responders said the girl was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.
The circumstances surrounding the near-drowning were under investigation by police.
Comments
2 Comments
A one year old? Most likely some gross criminal negligence involved. No excuse.
🙁