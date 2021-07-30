El Paso water parks, pools reduce hours as school year starts

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – As many El Paso area school kids are headed back to the classrooms, officials announced they are reducing hours at city-owned water parks and county-operated swimming pools.

With the earlier start to the school year, city and county leaders believe there will be a reduced demand among families for water recreation.

As of Aug. 2, City of El Paso water parks will limit the weekly hours of each park - with all four parks still operating on the weekends, while all El Paso County pools will only be open Saturdays and Sundays with two swim sessions.

Below are a list of the water parks and swimming pools with their updated days and hours of operation...

Water Parks

Camp Cohen - open Mondays 1PM-6PM

- open Mondays 1PM-6PM Oasis - open Tuesdays 1PM-6PM

- open Tuesdays 1PM-6PM Chapoteo - open Wednesdays 1PM-6PM

- open Wednesdays 1PM-6PM Lost Kingdom - open Thursdays 1PM-6PM

- open Thursdays 1PM-6PM All water parks - open Fridays, 4PM-8PM, Saturdays & Sundays, 11AM-6PM

Swimming Pools