El Paso water parks, pools reduce hours as school year starts
EL PASO, Texas – As many El Paso area school kids are headed back to the classrooms, officials announced they are reducing hours at city-owned water parks and county-operated swimming pools.
With the earlier start to the school year, city and county leaders believe there will be a reduced demand among families for water recreation.
As of Aug. 2, City of El Paso water parks will limit the weekly hours of each park - with all four parks still operating on the weekends, while all El Paso County pools will only be open Saturdays and Sundays with two swim sessions.
Below are a list of the water parks and swimming pools with their updated days and hours of operation...
Water Parks
- Camp Cohen - open Mondays 1PM-6PM
- Oasis - open Tuesdays 1PM-6PM
- Chapoteo - open Wednesdays 1PM-6PM
- Lost Kingdom - open Thursdays 1PM-6PM
- All water parks - open Fridays, 4PM-8PM, Saturdays & Sundays, 11AM-6PM
Swimming Pools
- Ascarate Aquatics Center - open Saturdays & Sundays, 12PM-2PM & 3PM-5PM
- Gallegos Pool - open Saturdays & Sundays, 12PM-2PM & 3PM-5PM
- Veterans Pool (Fabens) - open Saturdays & Sundays, 12PM-2PM & 3PM-5PM
