Watch LIVE: Healing Garden unveiled at Ascarate Park

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The County of El Paso was set Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to unveil a Healing Garden memorial at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive, to honor the Aug. 3, 2019 Walmart mass shooting victims and provide a healing space for the community.

Attendance at the unveiling ceremony was being restricted to victims' families and other invitees, but the park was to re-open to the public later Tuesday evening from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a drive-thru viewing of the Healing Garden.

RELATED STORY: El Paso County’s Aug. 3 healing garden remembers victims