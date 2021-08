El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 3-year-old child almost drowned Thursday evening in west El Paso.

It happened at 6492 Calle Placido Drive about 7 p.m.

Authorities said the child apparently fell into a pool.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but first-responders indicated the child was ok.

No further details were immediately available.