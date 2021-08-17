13-year-old El Paso Zoo lioness dies after cancer battle

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Zoo's 13-year-old African lioness named Kalliope has died after a battle with cancer, zoo leaders announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“Kalliope was beautiful, spunky, playful, mischievous, and brave,” said Amanda Leverett, the supervisor of the El Paso Zoo’s Africa section. "She will be dearly missed.”

The lioness was first diagnosed with a chest tumor in December of last year and was transported to Phoenix to receive radiation treatment

"Though her initial return and recovery was successful, this month Kalliope began to have difficulty breathing. She was not interested in eating, and would quickly become tired. This week, Kalliope passed away quietly in her sleep," Zoo Director Joe Montisano said in a statement.

Kalliope came to the El Paso Zoo in 2010 following her birth at a zoo in Oklahoma City.

Kalliope’s sisters, Zari and Malaika, remain on exhibit at the El Paso Zoo. In addition, officials said Hadari, a younger male African lion from the Pueblo Zoo in Colorado is due to arrive within the next few months in El Paso.