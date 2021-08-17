Skip to Content
El Paso
today at 8:37 AM
Firefighters rescue man stuck between 2 El Paso buildings

A member of the El Paso Fire Department's rescue team helps free a man who was stuck in between two buildings.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department freed a man who was stuck in between two central El Paso buildings for hours early Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the department told ABC-7 they received the call just before 2:30 a.m. The man was stuck between the The District Pub and Volume Lash Lounge on the 600 block of N. Piedras.

Rescue crews were able to free the man just after 5:30 a.m.

The man did not tell firefighters on scene how he got stuck, but did tell them that he had been there for several hours. Crews had to break down a portion of a wall in one of the buildings to free the man.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

