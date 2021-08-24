Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 9:34 PM
Published 8:05 PM

West central El Paso home goes up in flames

EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday night that consumed a west central El Paso home.

That fire broke out at 1007 Arizona Avenue.

Fire crews said they arrived to find smoke and flames pouring out of the house; the attic and second floor of the house were destroyed by the fire.

There were no injuries; fire officials said a resident and two dogs were able to get out of the home safe.

The cause of that blaze was not immediately known; fire investigators were summoned to the scene to examine the house,

Local News / News / Top Stories / Video

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content