West central El Paso home goes up in flames
EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday night that consumed a west central El Paso home.
That fire broke out at 1007 Arizona Avenue.
Fire crews said they arrived to find smoke and flames pouring out of the house; the attic and second floor of the house were destroyed by the fire.
There were no injuries; fire officials said a resident and two dogs were able to get out of the home safe.
The cause of that blaze was not immediately known; fire investigators were summoned to the scene to examine the house,
