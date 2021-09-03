Sun City Craft Beer Fest cancelled for Sept., moved to May of next year

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One of downtown El Paso's favorite events, the Sun City Craft Beer Festival, will not be happening this month, event organizers have announced.

In a memo released by El Paso Live, they said the event was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

The new dates for the festival will now be May 21 and 22, 2022.

Refunds may be requested in a 30-day window or you can transfer your tickets to next year's event.

El Paso Live said it is planning to celebrate smaller this year with special events planned with local brewers, such as Deadbeach Brewery and Old Sheepdog Brewery.