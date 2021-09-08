Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 6:13 PM
Published 5:35 PM

Body pulled from canal in south central El Paso; death probed

Police block off the area near where a body was found in a south-central El Paso canal.
KVIA
Police block off the area near where a body was found in a south-central El Paso canal.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police detectives were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday afternoon in a south central El Paso waterway.

Authorities reported the pulling of a body from a canal between 4 and 5 p.m.

The canal where that body was found is located near E. San Antonio Avenue and S. Piedras Street.

Police provided no further details, but they indicated that Crimes Against Persons detectives were looking into the death.

Crime / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content