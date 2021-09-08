Body pulled from canal in south central El Paso; death probed

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police detectives were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday afternoon in a south central El Paso waterway.

Authorities reported the pulling of a body from a canal between 4 and 5 p.m.

The canal where that body was found is located near E. San Antonio Avenue and S. Piedras Street.

Police provided no further details, but they indicated that Crimes Against Persons detectives were looking into the death.