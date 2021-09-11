WATCH: El Paso firefighters hold 9/11 memorial ceremony

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas —​Twenty years ago Saturday, the U.S. suffered the single deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in history. Among the dead were 343 firefighters, as it was also the single deadliest incident for firefighters in history.

The El Paso Fire Department held a memorial ceremony in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the attacks of September 11, 2001. The ceremony took place at Fire Station 18 along San Jose Road on Saturday morning. You can watch it in its entirety in the video player at the top of this article.