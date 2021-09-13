Overgrown weeds on El Paso streets pose cleanup challenge

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- You may have seen all the weed growth along the city of El Paso's road medians, which is due to the recent rains from this year's monsoon season.

Those weeds have been taking a back seat to all the other work that city crews are involved in currently, including cleaning up debris and patching up potholes.

At Monday's El Paso City Council meeting, public works officials indicated they planned to deal with all that overgrowth in the coming days. But those officials also told city representatives it will take some time before they get to all the medians throughout the city because there's so much weed growth.

Public works leaders told representatives that crews tried staying ahead of the game by spraying in between rainfalls, but that debris on city roadways was an even greater problem. Now that the rains have let up, public works is sending out crews to deal with the weeds.

On the city's east side Monday afternoon, crews were observed by ABC-7 as they sprayed to kills those weeds. Public works officials say it takes about a week for that herbicide to kick in and kill the weeds, before clean-up crews can come back around and remove the dead weeds.