UTEP Cheer, Dance teams invited to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for some UTEP Miners. The UTEP Cheer and Dance teams have been invited to participate in the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but they need your help to get to the Big Apple.

The teams auditioned for the historic parade and were finally selected this year. To help offset the cost, the teams are asking for donations or sponsorships to help the 64 student athletes. Several are low-income students who need additional support in order to travel to New York City.

They're hoping to raise $12,500 by October 29 in order to perform in front of thousands of people, but also the hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch.

Both cheer and dance coaches say it would be an honor to not only represent UTEP but the El Paso community.

"I think it (sends) a great message to everybody that not only is a border city representing the community and and our university but also the nation," said head cheer coach Bianca Marquez.

And the athletes feel the same way.

"It's a big deal, not only for ourselves, but for all of us as a team," said Taelor Molina, a member of the cheer team. "This really allows us to be role models out there, for everybody who's looking up to be a collegiate athlete. This gives us an opportunity to be ambassadors of our university, and really to be out and make a difference in our community."

To donate, click here.